How Much Does The Lexus RX 500h Cost & How Many MPG Does It Get?

The Lexus RX, which stands for "Radiant Crossover," is arguably one of the most important vehicles in modern automotive history. That is because it was the very first luxury crossover SUV on the market back when it launched for the 1998 model year. Considering the immense popularity of these kinds of vehicles in today's marketplace, the RX gets to say that all of this success comes back to it, and the model has been able to enjoy a place in Lexus' vehicle lineup for over 25 years now.

There are many different variations of the RX nowadays, as the company offers a variety of different trims and powertrains for the SUV to give the customer the most options when purchasing. This includes having gas-powered, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options available. One of the most expensive options is the 2025 Lexus RX 500h, which itself comes in two different trims: the F Sport Performance and the Black Line Special Edition.

The RX 500h F Sport Performance is the less expensive version of the vehicle, and it has a starting price of $64,800, plus a $1,350 delivery fee. The Black Line Special Edition is slightly pricier, starting at $67,300, along with the $1,350 delivery fee. Both of these models use the same 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four hybrid engine, and it is just aesthetics and features that differentiate the two trims. This 366-horsepower hybrid powertrain is easily the most powerful available for any 2025 Lexus RX model, but are you sacrificing fuel economy for power with the RX 500h?

