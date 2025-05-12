What Happens If You Put Smaller Tires On Your Car?

People put smaller tires on their cars for a variety of reasons. There are practical applications, such as choosing run flat over self-sealing tires or normal tires, as some sizes are hard to find. In such cases, using a shorter but wider tire can come very close to the original. If your car has a 225/65 R17 tire, a 235/60 R17 tire is less than a half-inch shorter. However, the speedometer will read too fast by about 1.5%.

Many people go with a smaller tire for aesthetic reasons, though. Sometimes a slightly narrower and shorter tire can emphasize the size of a land yacht, like a Pontiac station wagon from the 1970s. Much smaller tires are par for the course if you are into lowriders with hydraulics. These changes can be more drastic, and the greater the difference from stock tires, the more carefully you should think about taking this step.