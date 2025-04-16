How Are Self-Sealing Tires Different From Run-Flats & Do They Really Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting a flat tire while you are driving can be a very dangerous and frightening experience. Over the years, three different technologies have emerged to make sure that you can safely keep motoring, even if a tire is compromised. These are self-sealing, run-flat, and airless tires. While airless car tires are just coming onto the market, seal-sealing and run-flat tires have been available for decades while still undergoing improvements.

There's a misconception in some corners of the Internet that self-sealing tires are a type of run-flat tire. While both run-flat and self-sealing tires can help you keep moving after your tire gets poked, they work in different ways and need different technologies to make them work well even before any accidents occur. Self-sealing and run-flat tires also handle different types of problems, so if you are looking to upgrade the safety of your ride, you'll have to take this into consideration.