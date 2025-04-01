How Do Bulletproof Tires Work?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bulletproof tires are important in a variety of security situations, and not just for military personnel or political leaders. These skins will keep you moving even after all of the air has escaped from the tire. If you're the kind of person likely to buy a custom-made armored Lexus GS550, you might want to fit it with bulletproof tires.

To what degree can a tire take a round and keep going? Unlike with plates for armored vests, there is no graduated rating for bulletproof tires in the United States. In Europe, the 25-nation FINABEL standard for tires on combat vehicles requires them to be able to safely travel up to 100 kilometers on the road or two hours off-road with any degree of damage. Those tires are often made of Kevlar or rubber up to 10 times thicker than a regular tire, and sometimes also an insert to drive on if the tire decompresses. Many of these tires also have belted metal reinforcements as well. There are other types of tire that can be considered bulletproof to a degree, namely self-sealing and self-supporting tires. However, Michelin thinks the future of bulletproof tires might be to go airless from the start. Here's a rundown on the different types of bulletproof tires.

