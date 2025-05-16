Are Toyota 4Runners High Maintenance SUVs? Here's What Owners Have To Say

Toyota models are very often the default choice of buyers who want cars that are hyper reliable and affordable to run, and the 4Runner is no exception. It's got a great reliability record and consistently scores highly in J.D. Power's reliability ratings. It also ranks among other Toyota cars with cheap maintenance costs, with a 10 year maintenance and repair cost of $6,492, according to CarEdge.

On paper, that makes it cheaper to maintain than popular SUV models such as the Honda HR-V ($7,493), Honda CR-V ($7,665), and Nissan Kicks ($7,806), which are themselves known for being relatively affordable to run. Data from RepairPal implies the 4Runner is even cheaper to fix than the CarEdge figure suggests, given its projected annual repair cost of $514. However, out of warranty, the actual amount you will end up paying in Toyota 4Runner maintenance can vary depending on several factors.

These include specific mechanical issues, how well your 4Runner has been maintained over the years, its age, mileage, and whether or not the midsize SUV is often subjected to driving habits that place it under unnecessary strain. Your location and where you get your 4Runner serviced are also important considerations, as independent local shops are generally less expensive than car dealers. No matter whether you choose a local mechanic or dealership, the exact cost of repairs will vary from one shop or dealer to another.

