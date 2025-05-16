Are Toyota 4Runners High Maintenance SUVs? Here's What Owners Have To Say
Toyota models are very often the default choice of buyers who want cars that are hyper reliable and affordable to run, and the 4Runner is no exception. It's got a great reliability record and consistently scores highly in J.D. Power's reliability ratings. It also ranks among other Toyota cars with cheap maintenance costs, with a 10 year maintenance and repair cost of $6,492, according to CarEdge.
On paper, that makes it cheaper to maintain than popular SUV models such as the Honda HR-V ($7,493), Honda CR-V ($7,665), and Nissan Kicks ($7,806), which are themselves known for being relatively affordable to run. Data from RepairPal implies the 4Runner is even cheaper to fix than the CarEdge figure suggests, given its projected annual repair cost of $514. However, out of warranty, the actual amount you will end up paying in Toyota 4Runner maintenance can vary depending on several factors.
These include specific mechanical issues, how well your 4Runner has been maintained over the years, its age, mileage, and whether or not the midsize SUV is often subjected to driving habits that place it under unnecessary strain. Your location and where you get your 4Runner serviced are also important considerations, as independent local shops are generally less expensive than car dealers. No matter whether you choose a local mechanic or dealership, the exact cost of repairs will vary from one shop or dealer to another.
The 4Runner is cheap to maintain in the first few years
According to owner reports, Toyota 4Runners are generally low maintenance, as repair costs tend to be low over the first 100,000 or 200,000 miles, provided you don't neglect routine maintenance. Many drivers claim they've only had to perform basic maintenance tasks such as oil changes, brake checks, tire replacements, and regular servicing during their time with it. One Reddit user, @bethoIogy, who owns a 2001 4Runner Limited with 257,000 miles said, "The most expensive thing I've ever had to do was replace the alternator. So, that's nothing really. Otherwise just basic maintenance and she still runs perfectly. Not a single issue."
It's worth bearing in mind, however, that as the miles climb, maintenance and repair costs could also rise, because some parts may need replacing due to increased wear over time. This is true for Reddit user, @wanderingdiscovery, who has had to do repairs related to the rack and pinion, wheel bearings, control arms, and timing belt after racking up 170,000 miles on their 2008 4Runner Limited V8 4WD — all of which saw repair costs increase by between $5,000 and $6,000. Another 4Runner owner and Reddit user, @lightwork007, said the SUV produced a huge $3,500 repair bill when the head gasket failed at around 185,000 miles, likely due to a faulty water pump that caused the engine to overheat.
That being said, instances of expensive repair bills are not widespread, as the 4Runner is solidly built and capable of high mileage with very little wear and tear. Some 4Runner maintenance tasks are easy enough for owners to fix issues themselves, which helps them avoid labor fees and save money on minor repairs. But there's more to owning a 4Runner than repairs alone, so you might want to learn everything to know before buying a Toyota 4Runner for more information about the well regarded SUV.