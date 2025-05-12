2025 Can-Am Canyon First Ride: Three-Wheel FOMO

Despite my excess caution, shifting the Can-Am Canyon is super easy, which boosted confidence somewhat over smoother surfaces. It's similar to the Spyder and Ryker, with paddle shifters mounted to the left side of the handlebars. There's no clutch, which makes it accessible to non-motorcyclists but is counterintuitive to those accustomed to riding a traditional two-wheeler. Instead, you tap the paddle to shift up; you can manually downshift if you prefer, or the bike will do it automatically. The transmission produces an audible click as it shifts, which I found oddly comforting as my anxiety simmered. There's a firm brake pedal on the right, perhaps a bit too firm on slippery terrain, and a reverse mode, too, with a standard backup camera on the Redrock model.

Advertisement

At lunch, one of the Can-Am employees leading our group had graciously insisted he'd stay behind with me for the second segment of the ride, since the others' frantic pace both pushed my comfort level to the limit and seemed, to me, beside the point. Why fly out to Arizona, then be shuttled to a town two hours from the airport, just to blast through terrain I'd never before seen at speeds that prevented me from actually enjoying it? I'm grateful I was able to admire a pair of napping antelope just a few feet away without startling them, watch hawks dive for prey, and get super close to some amazing landscape features I'd never before seen.