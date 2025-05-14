Why Does The Trident Missile Have A Spike On Its Nose?

By virtue of being able to dive to the depths, submarines have an inherent escape mechanism and stealthy aspect to their operation that most other naval vessels simply can't offer. To dismiss them as sneaky support vessels focused on recon from a safe distance below the waves, though, is to undervalue the enormous and varied offensive threat submarines can pose. Sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles can allow submarines to shoot down planes, for instance, and another tool in their arsenal, the Trident missile, gives some subs the capacity to provide a significant nuclear deterrent.

Advertisement

Weighing in at 130,000 lbs and measuring just shy of 13.5 meters, it's an imposing sight. Its ability to carry 100-kiloton warheads underscores what monstrous weapons these missiles are. The most prominent aspect of its appearance is probably that distinctive spike on its nose. It's called an aerodynamic spike, and is a much more sophisticated component than it appears to be. It's important in limiting the effect of drag on the missile.

Whether it's a missile like the Trident or a conventional aircraft, the key to efficient flight is an aerodynamic body. Supersonic planes, such as the Concorde jet, which was ahead of its time, typically have pointed nose cones to resist drag and fly smoother at higher speeds. However, this reduces the available volume and surface area in the front of the aircraft, which can also have implications for the transfer of heat in operation. The Trident missile's spike helps make up for the limited aerodynamics of its more curved nose cone.

Advertisement