Yes, Harbor Freight Has Metal Brakes (And Here's What Size Sheets They Can Bend)

The ratings for Harbor Freight metal brakes are based primarily on user experiences with the equipment as it comes out of the box. Some of the most common complaints about the Central Machinery metal brakes concern the lack of rigidity in their clamping systems, but they're easily improved with a few simple modifications. While most of these modifications require a welder, you can find welders at Harbor Freight.

Redditor milman66 addressed that issue on the least expensive Harbor Freight metal brake by welding a piece of 2-inch by ¼-inch angle iron to the top and reinforcing that with some fabricated rebar. On the same thread, tibs101 says they'll add that modification to their metal brake in the future, but for now, they "use C-clamps from the back side" to make the unit more rigid.

An issue with the 36-inch Central Machinery metal brake is that the metal lip on the bending mechanism can slip underneath thicker gauge sheet metal instead of bending it. Ozark Mountain Garage details a solution for that in a video posted to YouTube. The solution involves welding a thick piece of angle iron onto the machine to extend the bending lip another three inches to fully support the material.

Mad Ginger Customs took the modifications further in a YouTube video showing the rebuild of a dilapidated 36-inch Harbor Freight metal brake. In addition to extending the bending shelf, they added bracing between the brake's feet and an extension to the bending arm's bracing that doubles as a better handle for bending.