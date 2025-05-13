TP-Link Routers Might Get Banned. Is It Still Safe To Buy One?

Founded in 1996, TP-Link is one of those brands that people even remotely in touch with technology will recognize. With a headquarters situated in the United States and manufacturing bases in China, Brazil, and Vietnam, the company markets and sells its network solutions in over 170 countries. TP-Link is best known for its catalog of affordable Wi-Fi routers, offering dual-band gigabit speeds and features like MU-MIMO that improve latency and strengthen reliability.

The brand, however, is currently being scrutinized by the U.S. Departments of Commerce, Defense, and Justice, according to a late 2024 report from The Wall Street Journal. TP-Link is being investigated for potential national security risks, regarding alleged ties with cybercriminals. The company's emergence from China has also raised questions about whether the Chinese government could influence or exploit its hardware for surveillance.

In response, TP-Link has denied the allegations and has maintained that its operations in the United States function independently of TP-Link Tech, which is the entity that operates in mainland China. Though no wrongdoing has been officially proven, it's natural to draw parallels to the recent potential TikTok ban and consider that TP-Link, too, might face similar levels of scrutiny.

