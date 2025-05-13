Is Kansai Floating Airport Really Sinking? (And Are There Plans To Fix It?)

Kansai International Airport (ICAO code RJBB) represents a true engineering marvel born out of necessity. Because the Osaka Bay area is so densely packed with attractions like Super Nintendo World and houses major corporations like Panasonic, this requires a robust, modern airport that could keep up with demand. With the older Itami Airport facing rampant overcrowding and virtually no space available for a large-scale international airport on land (Osaka Bay is surrounded by hills on three sides), the Kansai prefecture opted for an unorthodox approach: building the world's first truly floating airport — an airport that's now sinking.

Advertisement

This phenomenon is the result of the alluvial clay resting beneath the island's foundation. For context, an alluvial deposit refers to sediment deposited on the seabed by systems like rivers and streams. These bring in fresh soil via flooding or tidal forces, forming highly stratified beds composed of minerals picked up by the parent water source. In Osaka Bay's case, this resulted in layers of loose clay that the airport continuously sinks into, its weight effectively acting like a massive press.

The Japanese government is pouring considerable resources to mitigating this issue in ongoing projects involving concrete foundations, raising the airport's seawall, and installing specialized hydraulic jacks; as a result, as of 2024, the airport fell only 6 centimeters (2.36 inches) annually, versus 19 inches when it first opened.

Advertisement