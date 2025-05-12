Which Classic Car Had The First Butterfly Doors?

Often confused with gullwing doors and sometimes scissor doors, butterfly doors essentially combine these two styles into one. Rather than opening vertically (like gullwings) or horizontally forwards (scissor), a butterfly door features a lower and upper hinge operating on separate axes of rotation, meaning the door opens up and forward. From the front, this looks like the wings of a butterfly spreading out, hence the name. Sometimes they're called "F1 doors" after the most famous car to feature them, the McLaren F1, or by the technical name "dihedral doors," owing to the door utilizing two planes of motion to open.

Advertisement

Remarkably few cars feature butterfly doors, certainly compared to other alternative door mechanisms. However, butterfly doors have a surprisingly long lineage, going back to the 1960s. The first ever production car with butterfly doors is the 1967 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, or "Street" in Italian — although it stretches the definition of "production," considering only 18 examples ever left the factory. Designed by Giovanna Scaglione, the Alfa 33 Stradale is often considered one of the most beautiful cars ever made, with its iconic doors among its various eye-catching characteristics.

Scaglione designed the car principally as a lightweight racer, with aerodynamics and aesthetics being primary considerations. These design trends carried over to the few regular-production road cars to utilize these doors, such as the McLaren F1 and Saleen S7 — though like the 33 Stradale, they remain principally a feature of exotics (with one notable exception).

Advertisement