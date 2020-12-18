2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio debut

Alfa Romeo has announced its lineup for the 2021 Giulia and Stelvio, with both coming in four trim levels. The trims include Sprint, Ti, Ti Sport, and Quadrifoglio. The new models standardize popular equipment and simplify model choices for car shoppers. The entry-level trims have been rebranded Sprint, and many popular options are now standard.

On the Ti, a dual-pane sunroof and navigation are now standard. Ti Sport models now have a standard limited-slip differential. Advanced driver assistance systems have been repriced and made available across both vehicle lines. Several new exterior colors are added for 2021, including Ocra GT Junior, Rosso GTA, Rosso Villa d’Este, and Verde Montreal.

21-inch wheels are also offered on some Stelvio SUV trims. Alfa Romeo says the Giulia continues to have a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution setting a benchmark for performance sedans. It gets power from a standard engine producing 280 horsepower and 306 pound-foot of torque. The basic trims can reach 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 149 mph. All-wheel-drive is available on all trims but Sprint.

The new Sprint trim is a throwback to the 1954 Giulietta Sprint, which was the first time the nameplate appeared on an Alfa model. The new Sprint entry-level models feature bi-xenon headlights, Brembo front brakes, leather seats, 10-way power front seats, remote start, keyless entry, forward collision warning, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto standard.

Sprint trims can also be fitted with all-wheel-drive and a Performance Package that features a limited-slip differential and steering column-mounted paddle shifters. Quadrifoglio models bring even more performance. Both use a 505-horsepower, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing the Giulia Quadrifoglio to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and pushing the all-wheel-drive Stelvio to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Giulia Sprint starts at $39,450 and goes up to $74,750 for the Quadrifoglio. Stelvio Sprint starts at $41,450 and goes up to $80,750 for Quadrifoglio models. AWD is standard on Stelvio trims higher than Ti, while Giulia buyers can add all-wheel-drive for $2000. All MSRP’s are in addition to a destination fee of $1295 or $1595, depending on the model.