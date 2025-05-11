What's Included In The Williams Mammoth Master Tool Set? (And How Much Is It Worth?)
Most personal tool kits intended for individual ownership cram several hundred pieces of tools and accessories into a bespoke carrying case for as few as a hundred dollars or, for something name brand like a Milwaukee tool kit, as much as $1,000. These can be expensive, but if you're a professional trade worker or mechanic, splurging on reliable tools is a drop in the bucket. What if, however, you were seeking to kit out not just yourself, but an entire workshop's worth of professional-level workers? Buying individual tool kits wouldn't be a very efficient approach.
Rather than getting a whole bunch of smaller kits, you could instead get one gigantic kit for everyone in the workshop to share. How gigantic are we talking here? We're talking about the Williams Mammoth Master tool set, an industrial-grade collection of tools and accessories numbering 1,390 pieces in total. Not only does this set include professional-grade tools and fittings, but it also comes bundled with more esoteric tools for specialized jobs and work. This is probably why, altogether, the whole set costs a mighty $30,569 when purchased from Global Industrial. Obviously, unless you're obscenely wealthy, this set is not something you casually buy for yourself. You can only get it from industrial-grade suppliers, and it's only for seasoned mechanics and trade workers.
The set includes tools, cabinets, carts, and much more
If you're wondering what kind of tools could possibly be included in this set to justify that enormous price tag, well, take a guess. Genuinely, name any workshop or garage tool you can think of, and it will probably be included in the Williams Mammoth Master tool set, and likely in large quantities. As Williams explains on its listing for the set, it's better to have a tool and not need it, and with this set, you'll almost definitely have it.
In broad terms, the set includes a multitude of hammers, wrenches, standalone and bit-swapping screwdrivers, saws, punches, pliers, and chisels. If you want tools for mechanical work, there are ratchets and sockets in 1/4", 3/8", 1/2", and 3/4" drives. There are also various specialized tools, such as paint scrapers, bolt cutters, hose and tube cutters, a handheld impact driver, hex key sets, and much, much more.
While the base set of tools costs $30,569, if you're kitting out a full garage and need a place to put everything, Williams also offers a separate bundle that includes storage and transportation options. In addition to all the tools of the base set, this other bundle adds two top-chest/roll cabinet combos, a side cabinet, and a rolling three-drawer tool cart. There's even a padded rolling creeper mechanic seat in the mix to give your workers a place to park themselves on the job. The extra rolling storage options bring the total price tag up to $41,185 from Global Industrial.