Why Commercial Jets Don't Fly With A Full Tank Of Gas

Packing up for a long trip in your car usually means making sure your tank is full, but this logic doesn't fly in aviation. Commercial jets rarely take off with a full tank of fuel, and it's not because the pilots forgot. Rather, the decision is deliberate, calculated, and very much by the book.

Each plane, depending on the model, has a strict maximum takeoff weight (MTOW) it can't exceed. This weight is a combination of passengers, cargo, and fuel. Overloading a plane isn't just inefficient, it's unsafe and, in many countries, illegal. Fuel happens to be heavy at about 6.7 pounds per gallon, and the more you carry, the more you burn just to carry it. That creates a vicious circle where extra fuel ends up costing more than it saves.

So pilots and airlines calculate fuel needs carefully before each flight. They consider the distance, expected weather conditions, and passenger load. Federal regulations also mandate contingency fuel, which is usually enough for an alternate airport and an extra 45 minutes in the air. But even with this buffer, it's rarely necessary to top off.

