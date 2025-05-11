Toyota 4Runner Vs. Highlander: Which Is Bigger & How Expensive Are They?

The sheer number of sport utility vehicles that are available to consumers can make the decision-making process a little dizzying for prospective buyers. Even still, you can do yourself a favor and eliminate quite a few of the various SUVs on the scene by going into your search with a few specific parameters already in place. For instance, if you know what size and brand of vehicle you want to buy, the field will no doubt slim considerably, and if you're in the market for a Toyota SUV in the mid-sized variety, you've basically got two options to look at, the Toyota Highlander and the Toyota 4Runner.

The SUVs are essentially occupying the same vehicle class, so it would be easy to assume they share similarities regarding available features and functionality. But even a casual side by side glance reveals that the vehicles are built for different driving experiences, with the Highlander's sleek lines alluding to more luxury-minded aspirations and the 4Runner almost utilitarian exterior projecting a readiness for rough-and-tumble rides. And yes, performance objectives are a big difference between the vehicles.

But if you're primarily concerned about size, you might be interested to know that the Highlander and 4Runner are roughly the same length, though the former vehicle is wider and boasts more seating capacity. The 4Runner is, however, a little bit taller than the Highlander and offers more room in terms of ground clearance. It also boasts a slight edge over Highlander in total cargo capacity.

