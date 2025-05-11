Toyota 4Runner Vs. Highlander: Which Is Bigger & How Expensive Are They?
The sheer number of sport utility vehicles that are available to consumers can make the decision-making process a little dizzying for prospective buyers. Even still, you can do yourself a favor and eliminate quite a few of the various SUVs on the scene by going into your search with a few specific parameters already in place. For instance, if you know what size and brand of vehicle you want to buy, the field will no doubt slim considerably, and if you're in the market for a Toyota SUV in the mid-sized variety, you've basically got two options to look at, the Toyota Highlander and the Toyota 4Runner.
The SUVs are essentially occupying the same vehicle class, so it would be easy to assume they share similarities regarding available features and functionality. But even a casual side by side glance reveals that the vehicles are built for different driving experiences, with the Highlander's sleek lines alluding to more luxury-minded aspirations and the 4Runner almost utilitarian exterior projecting a readiness for rough-and-tumble rides. And yes, performance objectives are a big difference between the vehicles.
But if you're primarily concerned about size, you might be interested to know that the Highlander and 4Runner are roughly the same length, though the former vehicle is wider and boasts more seating capacity. The 4Runner is, however, a little bit taller than the Highlander and offers more room in terms of ground clearance. It also boasts a slight edge over Highlander in total cargo capacity.
Price points vary between Toyota 4Runner and Highlander
As it stands, if size is what truly matters to you, the decision may ultimately come down to whether or not you need an extra seat or two for the family, or if you need the cargo space to lug gear around on your next outdoor excursion. But if you need a little extra insight into the vehicles, we can tell you or own SlashGear reviewer was largely impressed with the '25 4Runner in their first test drive of the vehicle – even if they still feel the Editor's Choice Badge earning Lexus GX is the far superior vehicle.
For what it's worth, the 4Runner also made our recent list compiling the best SUVs from every major automaker. Given its relative esteem and capability, it will likely come as no surprise that the Toyota 4Runner is also more expensive than the Highlander, though a side-by-side comparison of each vehicle's base model MSRP shows a moderate difference in prices, with the former set at $40,770 and the latter at $39,820.
Trim levels are where the prices between the Highlander and 4Runner begin to diverge. That divergence is rather dramatic too, with the price of the second-tier Highlander XLE Nightshade set at $47,320 and the mid-level Highlander Limited going for $55,400. On the top end of each build the price difference is just as wide, with the Highlander Hybrid Platinum boasting a base price of $53,975 and the 4Runner TRD Pro bearing a price tag of $66,900.