Can You Use A Sealant To Help Your Car's Suspension Last Longer?

Your car's suspension is protected by rubber components, with boots, bushings, mounts, bump stops, grommets, and seals working together to protect its moving parts against dirt, grime, weather, water, friction, and wear. Over time, these rubberized bits and pieces perish and break down as oxidation, UV damage, chemical attack, and mechanical wear take their cumulative toll.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, this process of deterioration can be dramatically slowed by applying a product we would normally associate with fixing engine oil leaks. Bearing in mind if the rubber part is cracked, torn, vulcanized, or severely hardened, no magic sponge is going to fix it. If you're at this late stage, where the rubber has met its demise, you must replace it — and also check the component it was designed to protect.

Where a rubber-reviving, stop-leak product such as ATP Automotive's TP-205 comes into its own is not as a fix-it kit, but as part of your vehicle's ongoing preventative maintenance schedule. However, it is important we check we have the right product for the job. For example, WD-40 can wreak havoc on rubber seals that it's not designed for. Or to put it another way, you wouldn't wipe engine stop-leak on faded and cracked tire sidewalls, nor should you use black tire dressing to restore rubber suspension parts.

Advertisement