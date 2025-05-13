Yes, You Can Build A DIY Frame TV For A Lower Cost - Here's What You'll Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've taken a walk down the TV aisle in your local electronics store recently, then you've probably noticed Samsung's Frame TVs. These are quite distinctive, as they boast a slender design and a discreet wooden picture frame over the edges that makes the TV look less like a piece of tech and more like an art installation. They also boast a few less obvious features, like a matte display that is designed to be anti-reflective, a motion-activated Art Mode, customizable bezels, a One Connect Box which helps to hide cables, and access to a subscription-based art gallery. These TVs start at $749.99 and go all the way up to $2,199.99. Some critics may see them as just a gimmick, but others swear that they're worth the price. They've grown increasingly popular since their inception, but the high cost of entry may still give some users pause.

Hisense and TCL have each made cheaper alternatives that mimic the Frame's exterior design. But those who already own a television may not want to go out of their way to buy a new one just for the frame. Others may prefer a TV with specific features or of a certain size that isn't available on the official models.

Fortunately, there are a few easy and affordable DIY methods for piecing together your own frame. More advanced woodworkers might have their own ideas for how to go about making a standard TV into a framed model, but there are also some relatively beginner-friendly ways to achieve the desired effect that can easily be done with a few simple tools and supplies.