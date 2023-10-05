How To Customize Your Amazon Fire TV Screensaver To Show Your Own Images
If you've been using an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you've probably encountered a screensaver that will begin displaying photos if the Home screen or other menus are left idle for too long. And said screensaver is also probably displaying a number of pretty but also impersonal (maybe even a little "stock") photos. Photos that may not feel "you" enough. But what if you want to use it as a way to display your family photos or vacation memories instead?
Unfortunately the Fire TV screensaver doesn't offer a lot of options when it comes to flash animations (or anything other than a photo slideshow, really), and you can't edit any of its settings directly from inside the device's menus. However, if you're willing to do a little bit of digital legwork, you can replace the default images with any of your own photos to give your idling TV a more unique and personal touch. And it doesn't require jailbreaking your Fire TV Stick, either.
Setting up custom screen saver photos
Before you get started, you'll want to make sure you have the Amazon Photos app installed on your smartphone. If it's not, you can grab it from the Google Play Store or from the App Store.
- Open the Amazon Photos app on your smartphone and sign in with the same Amazon account that's used for your Fire TV Stick (assuming you aren't signed in with it already). If you've just installed the app, you may also want to take a moment to add and organize the photos from your phone in the app (like creating a screensaver specific folder, etc).
- Select Back up Photos and Videos, then wait for the app to finish the backup process.
- Once it's done backing up, open the Amazon Photos app found on your Fire Stick. It's installed by default but it may need to be re-installed if it was previously deleted for any reason.
- Select Folders from the top menu, then find the folder of your backed up photos.
- Highlight a photo you want to use for your screen saver and press the Menu button (it looks like three horizontal lines stacked on top of each other) on your remote, then choose Set as Screen Saver.
You can keep adding photos as you see fit — just keep in mind that whatever you select will be automatically displayed on your TV screen for all to see once the screen saver starts running.