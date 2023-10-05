How To Customize Your Amazon Fire TV Screensaver To Show Your Own Images

If you've been using an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV Stick, you've probably encountered a screensaver that will begin displaying photos if the Home screen or other menus are left idle for too long. And said screensaver is also probably displaying a number of pretty but also impersonal (maybe even a little "stock") photos. Photos that may not feel "you" enough. But what if you want to use it as a way to display your family photos or vacation memories instead?

Unfortunately the Fire TV screensaver doesn't offer a lot of options when it comes to flash animations (or anything other than a photo slideshow, really), and you can't edit any of its settings directly from inside the device's menus. However, if you're willing to do a little bit of digital legwork, you can replace the default images with any of your own photos to give your idling TV a more unique and personal touch. And it doesn't require jailbreaking your Fire TV Stick, either.