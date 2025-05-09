What Is USB Type B And Which Devices Still Use It?

USB ports and connectors come in a variety of shapes and sizes. While you may be familiar with common types like USB Type-A and USB Type-C, there is also USB Type-B. It was introduced back in 1996 alongside USB Type-A. Unlike USB-A, the shape of USB Type-B connectors can vary depending on the version.

The USB 2.0 Type-B connector is square with slightly rounded corners at the top. In contrast, the USB 3.0 Type-B connector features a square design with a noticeable protrusion at the top. The larger shape accommodates nine pins, compared to four in other USB Type-B ports. These extra pins also help support faster data transfer. The difference in shape also means you cannot use USB-B 3.0 connectors with older USB-B 2.0 or USB-B 1.1 ports. However, USB-B 3.0 ports are designed to accept older USB-B connectors.

Like most USB ports, USB-B 3.0 ports are typically blue, while USB-B 2.0 ports are black, and USB-B 1.0 ports are often white. That said, this isn't always the case, as USB port colors are not standardized across all equipment manufacturers.

