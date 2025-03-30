How Long Can A USB Cord Be? (And Does Length Affect Performance?)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cords are a fact of life, and most ubiquitous of all is the USB cable, which is responsible for everything from transferring information from one device to another to drawing power for devices that are otherwise wireless. Sites like Amazon are full of useful USB gadgets and replacement cords alike, making it easy as can be to get ahold of them in any form you need. That means you can get a USB cord in virtually any length needed — well, within reason, of course.

Online and in brick-and-mortar retailers, 4-foot, 6-foot, 8-foot, and more USB cables are up for sale. While the increasing reach of such cords might lead one to believe they can be any length, this isn't entirely true. USB 1.0 cables should max out at approximately 9 feet. In the case of USB 2.0 cables, it's typically recommended that they don't exceed about 16 feet, which is likely more than enough length to meet anyone's casual USB cable needs. Meanwhile, USB 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 devices, which tend to offer significantly faster transfer speeds compared to their 2.0 counterparts, generally top out at around 10 feet. This is just one of many differences between USB 2.0 and 3.0 cables.

Though one might think that USB cable length isn't a big deal, it's actually an important consideration. Past a certain point, your cable will likely decrease in performance, regardless of how you use it.

