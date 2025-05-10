What Was The First Military Plane And How Much Did The Army Pay For It?

What's the most iconic airplane in history? Some might say it's the unmistakable pointy-nosed speedster Concorde, or perhaps the World War II superstar that was the innovative Supermarine Spitfire. Such models have had an incredible influence on the course of aviation, and, like the Wright Brothers' Wright Flyer, cannot be forgotten for the role they played. The latter, which took to the air in December 1903, holds the Guinness World Records accolade for the first powered flight. Wilbur and Orville Wright, history makers that they were, certainly weren't about to stop there.

The Wright Military Flyer that followed isn't as famous as its fellow Wright machine, but it too made history: It was the first model ever built as a military aircraft specifically. This isn't to say that it was heavily armed like some of today's military jets, of course, with the likes of Meteor and Sidewinder missiles still decades away (as were jet engines themselves, in fact). This was far from the role that the military had in mind for it, though.

Reliable and sustained flight has enormous implications for reconnaissance, which has always been a primary military concern. Watching the success of the first Wright Flyer was surely a lightbulb moment for the U.S. Army, which would go on to purchase the aircraft from the brothers for $30,000 in the Summer of 1909. National Air and Space Museum curator Peter Jakab notes that this was "an enormous sum in those days," and not one without significant caveats attached.

