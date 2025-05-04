4 Heavy-Duty Budget Tire Brands Perfect For Your Pickup Truck (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pickup trucks can be used for a lot more than just commuting, and if you want to get the most out of yours, you're going to need the right tires. Whether you're hauling heavy cargo in the back, towing a trailer or another vehicle, or driving on rough roads, your truck's performance and safety depend on having the right set of heavy-duty tires. For pickups that see real use beyond casual driving, standard passenger or light-duty all-season tires won't cut it.

If you want heavy-duty tires for your pickup, you'll want to look for LT (light truck) class tires, which are more rugged and have sidewall reinforcements. They also have thicker layers, or plies, which allow higher PSI capacity. Heavy-duty tires will often be 10-ply (Load Range E). With this construction, these tires are better suited for rough road conditions and can handle the extra weight and towing jobs. Of course, tires that are built to withstand heavier loads, tougher terrain, and more stress are likely to cost more than standard passenger tires.

This is even more likely if they're made by the best major tire brands. However, some brands manage to keep their prices relatively affordable while still offering heavy-duty tires that are durable and reliable. Based on the feedback of owners who've used their products, here are four heavy-duty budget tire brands perfect for your pickup truck. More information on how these brands were evaluated can be found at the end of this list.

