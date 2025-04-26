Who Owns Ironman Tires And Where Are They Made?

Tires might not be the flashiest part of your vehicle, but they play a pretty important role in keeping you safely connected to the road. Purchasing new tires is often a choice between going all-in on a premium brand with a big name and a bigger price tag or opting for a more affordable option that still gets the job done.

Ironman tires are definitely at the more budget-friendly end of the spectrum, having established themselves in the American tire market by offering reliable performance at a relatively low price. The brand offers a wide range of tires, including​ those for passenger cars, SUVs, all-terrain vehicles, trailers, and commercial truck tires. The brand focuses mainly on the replacement tire market, so Ironman tires are bought by drivers who need to swap out their worn factory-installed set for something new.

The brand is part of the Hercules Tire & Rubber Company and was introduced as a low-cost line in 2008. Hercules is a well-established tire company that was founded back in 1952 by a group of independent tire businesses. As well as Hercules and Ironman brands, it also produces Dynatrac brand tires. In 2014, the company was acquired by American Tire Distributors, one of the largest independent tire suppliers in North America.

