Is It Safe To Charge Your Phone In The Car? (And Should The Engine Be Running?)

In terms of battery capacity, your car's battery holds significantly more power than your smartphone's, which is why smartphone batteries are typically measured in milliamp-hours (mAh) while car batteries are measured in amp-hours (Ah). The higher capacity means that even when the engine is off, there's enough power in your car's battery to charge your smartphone, and you typically won't experience any problems.

However, because the alternator is not running while the engine is off, the car's battery won't get charged simultaneously. So, charging your phone for an extended period of time can cause your car's battery to drain. While this shouldn't be a problem for most vehicles, if your car's battery is already old or weak, you could experience problems while starting the engine.

Overheating is another factor to consider when charging your phone in the car with the engine off. That's because smartphones tend to generate heat while charging, especially if you're using them for things like navigation, streaming, or gaming. When the engine is off and the air conditioning is not running, this heat can build up inside the car, especially under direct sunlight. The rise in temperature can affect your smartphone's battery and may even cause it to stop charging altogether. That said, as long as your car's battery is healthy and you're using quality charging equipment, you are unlikely to experience any problems, whether the engine is on or off.

