Why Was The WW2 German Hummel Tank Called 'Bumblebee?'

When most people today hear the word "bumblebee," they're prone to think of the black and yellow Autobot Camaro from the "Transformers" films and animated series. The particular Nazi bumblebee we're talking about here is not that, but ironically, it morphed from a number of different armored vehicles that came before it. One could say it was, in a very real sense, a transformative combat vehicle.

Advertisement

The Panzerfeldhaubitze s.F.H.18/1 (Sf) auf Geschützwagen III/IV Hummel, Sd.Kfz. 165 was a self-propelled artillery gun. The world salad of a name is certainly intimidating, but we'll break it down for you. Panzerfeldhaubitze stands for "armored field howitzer," while Geschützwagen translates to "gun vehicle," and the "Sf" designation is for Selbstfahrlafette or "self-propelled carriage." Last but not least, the word Hummel is German for, you guessed it, "bumblebee" which is the nickname this vehicle was bestowed with. However, by all accounts, Hitler hated that name because he didn't think it suited something that packed far more firepower than a tiny bee sting.

This armored vehicle was quick, borrowing both the suspension and the engine from a Panzer IV (made by Maybach, the ultra-luxury car brand from Mercedes-Benz). Its primary duty was to provide artillery support for the speedy forward-advancing Panzer divisions. It also used the steering system from a Panzer III (thus the III/IV in the elongated name). Hummels could directly fire on a target if visible, but more often than not, they launched artillery from the rear, nowhere near the front line, and indirectly fired on targets based on where they were designated on a map.

Advertisement