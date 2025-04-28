Why Don't Modern Tanks Have Muzzle Brakes?

When the first tanks rumbled into action on September 15, 1916, during the Battle of Flers-Courcelette, they set a template for a military vehicle that was to play a critical part in nearly every major conflict since. Nowadays, the nations with the most tanks will have fleet numbers in the thousands. However, these modern titans of warfare bear little resemblance to the primitive machines that made a promising but limited debut on the battlefields of World War I. Today, an advanced tank like the M1 Abrams — often considered one of the best tanks ever made — will cost upwards of $10 million and is an incredibly complex piece of engineering. While obvious factors like the engine, maneuverability, and armor of modern tanks are far superior, tank guns and ammunition have also massively improved. And it's the ammunition that plays a central role in why modern tanks don't have muzzle brakes.

Advertisement

After all, muzzle brakes can be found on any type of gun — from pistols to howitzers — and they play a crucial role in minimizing the weapon's recoil. You'd imagine that this would be a useful mechanism for a tank. But, as it turns out, there are good reasons why muzzle brakes don't feature on modern tanks.