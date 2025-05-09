How Many Miles Does The 2025 Honda Prologue Get & Is It Bigger Than The CR-V?
Honda is one of the world's largest carmakers. It's behind some of the most iconic cars ever. However, like the case has been with other legacy carmakers, Honda has been slow to adjust to the shiny new world of electric vehicles. This becomes painfully obvious once we take a look at the company's product portfolio for the U.S. market, one of the world's largest markets for electric cars.
Honda's existing product portfolio has a single EV offering — the Honda Prologue — which the company announced in 2022. The only other pure electric vehicle in its stable is the Acura ZDX, which is sold separately by Honda's subsidiary, Acura, in the U.S. The Prologue went on sale in mid-2024 and has been doing surprisingly well for the company, managing to sell more than 33,000 units in 2024 alone. What's even more interesting is that the Honda Prologue is more GM than Honda, given the car was co-developed with GM and is actually based on the American auto giant's Ultium EV platform.
Slashgear first tested the Prologue in February 2024 before finally reviewing the vehicle in August of the same year. During our testing, we calculated the range of the vehicle to be around the 255 mile mark for the AWD dual-motor variant, which wasn't far off from Honda's own estimates of 283 miles; opting for the base 2WD single-motor variant increases the estimated range to an EPA-certified 308 miles. As for its size compared to the Honda CR-V, well, it's bigger in most ways and smaller in others.
Is the Honda Prologue bigger than the CR-V?
A common question many potential Honda Prologue owners want the answer to centers around the size of the vehicle compared to the Honda CR-V. As it turns out, the Prologue is actually 7 inches longer than the CR-V while also being 5 inches wider. On paper, this should mean that the Prologue is a more spacious car. In reality, the roof of the Prologue slopes like a coupe, leading to lower rear cargo space than the CR-V.
Here's what the numbers say: At 192 inches long, the Prologue is substantially longer than the 184.8-inch CR-V. At 78.3 inches, the Prologue is also the wider of the two compared to the 73.5-inch-wide CR-V. The Prologue also has a longer wheelbase of 121.8 inches compared to 106.3 inches on the Honda CR-V. The Prologue loses out to the CR-V on height, though, with the AWD variant of the car measuring 65.2 inches compared to the AWD CR-V's 66.5 inches. As far as the cargo space goes, this is where the CR-V manages to claw right back in: The vehicle offers a max cargo space of 76.5 cubic feet, compared to a maximum storage capacity of 57.7 cu. ft. on the Prologue. To sum things up, the Prologue is a much more spacious car compared to the CR-V, but if you tend to travel with more luggage, the CR-V might make for a better choice.