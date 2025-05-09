How Many Miles Does The 2025 Honda Prologue Get & Is It Bigger Than The CR-V?

Honda is one of the world's largest carmakers. It's behind some of the most iconic cars ever. However, like the case has been with other legacy carmakers, Honda has been slow to adjust to the shiny new world of electric vehicles. This becomes painfully obvious once we take a look at the company's product portfolio for the U.S. market, one of the world's largest markets for electric cars.

Honda's existing product portfolio has a single EV offering — the Honda Prologue — which the company announced in 2022. The only other pure electric vehicle in its stable is the Acura ZDX, which is sold separately by Honda's subsidiary, Acura, in the U.S. The Prologue went on sale in mid-2024 and has been doing surprisingly well for the company, managing to sell more than 33,000 units in 2024 alone. What's even more interesting is that the Honda Prologue is more GM than Honda, given the car was co-developed with GM and is actually based on the American auto giant's Ultium EV platform.

Slashgear first tested the Prologue in February 2024 before finally reviewing the vehicle in August of the same year. During our testing, we calculated the range of the vehicle to be around the 255 mile mark for the AWD dual-motor variant, which wasn't far off from Honda's own estimates of 283 miles; opting for the base 2WD single-motor variant increases the estimated range to an EPA-certified 308 miles. As for its size compared to the Honda CR-V, well, it's bigger in most ways and smaller in others.

