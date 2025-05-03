No, Toyota Didn't Invent The QR Code, But It Is Connected - Here's How

The QR or Quick Response code is one of those curious little technological aspects of our lives that we've just become accustomed to. We don't often question these monochrome marvels, or where they came from. You might have heard it stated that Toyota invented the QR code. This is one of those often-repeated tidbits that has a kernel of truth to it, but gets the key facts rather wrong. The creator of the QR code, in actuality, was Masahiro Hara. It was designed, as were so many of the best inventions, to meet a specific need. Hara is quoted by Road & Track as explaining that Japan was suffering through a recession in the early-to-mid 1990s, and that the auto industry was one that had to change the way it worked in order to meet the challenge. Doing this, according to Hara, meant that "companies ... had to manage a large variety of parts and were required to store more information on one product in their system."

This meant that a lot of barcodes had to be scanned, approximately 1,000 daily, by staff at the factories. A similar yet more capable and versatile way to store such data was sought. Hara was at the forefront of the QR code's development in his work with Denso Wave, a robotics and automatic data capture company. Toyota, maker of such successful models as the Tacoma, has owned a significant stake in the broader Denso Corporation (24.2% stock prior to a sale in November 2023 that reduced this to approximately 20%). When the QR code was introduced in 1994, then, it was not strictly Toyota that did so, but a subsidiary.