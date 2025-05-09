Husqvarna Vs Stihl Weed Eater: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)
Weed Eaters, weed whackers, string trimmers — this invaluable landscaping tool has many names, but no matter what you call it, you'll want to make sure you have one in your tool shed. Even if you're using a state-of-the-art machine from one of the best lawn mower brands on the market, you'll still want a string trimmer to handle edges, steep inclines, and nooks and crannies your mower can't reach. Two popular names when it comes to string trimmers are Stihl and Husqvarna.
While Husqvarna might be better known for its motorcycles than its yard equipment, it's near the top of the list when it comes to the best chainsaw brands, only surpassed by Stihl (which, to be fair, Stihl pioneered the first handheld chainsaw). Both tool manufacturers know how to make other solid landscaping gear, as well. So, when it comes to string trimmers, which is better? Both brands make multiple string trimmer models with different power sources to better suit your needs. However, Stihl has the edge when it comes to versatility, as it offers corded, battery-powered, and gas options, while Husqvarna just offers battery-powered and gas models.
Unless you're willing to buy trimmers from both brands and test them out yourself, the best way to know which company generally makes the better Weed Eater is to check the reviews of professionals and customers who've used their products. Here's a closer look at some of these reviews to get a stronger sense of which brand is better when it comes to Husqvarna versus Stihl string trimmers. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this comparison.
Husqvarna string trimmers have generally good reviews across the board
After spending time with the Husqvarna 525iLST 36V String Trimmer, Pro Tool Reviews found that it's "a legit option for pros who want a replacement for 25 cc gas trimmers." The review praised its balance, speed, and large 18-inch cutting diameter, though bemoaned the lack of a shoulder strap hook and found line loading to be a bit cumbersome. Complaints of the lack of a shoulder strap mount were echoed by an otherwise glowing review left on the manufacturer's website, which called the Husqvarna 525iLST "an excellent trimmer" and commended its low noise, low vibration, and variable speed options.
According to Consumer Reports, Husqvarna's 40V 220iLm has the overall best ratings from customers and, on Amazon, it has a solid 4.2 out of five average user rating. Again, the lower noise levels of the battery-powered trimmer when compared to gas options was a frequently-cited plus, though Amazon reviews are mixed concerning its weight. Some users say it's lightweight, while others say it's too heavy and unbalanced. As for gas-powered models, the Husqvarna 330LK 28-cc 2-cycle 20–inch String Trimmer has a similar 4.1 out of five overall user score, based on over 350 reviews from Lowe's customers. However, a handful of negative reviews mention issues of stalling while turning.
Another well-reviewed battery-powered trimmer from the brand is the Husqvarna 330iKL, which tops the list of "best string trimmers of 2025" put together by Popular Mechanics. Notably, Stihl is completely absent from this list, despite the publication testing many kinds of models before naming its best trimmers. While this is a point in Husqvarna's favor, it certainly doesn't mean it's hard to find good reviews for Stihl Weed Eaters elsewhere.
Stihl's battery-powered trimmers have better reviews than its gas-powered and corded models
One downside to Stihl trimmers is that, generally speaking, they're sold by less retailers and thus a little harder to come by — especially gas-powered options. You can purchase some models directly from the manufacturer, though. Customer ratings vary from model to model — the FS 251 R has a near-perfect 4.9 out of five and the FSA 135 R has a 4.7, while the FS 361 C-EM has a lower 3.6. The brand's corded trimmer also has a low user rating of 3.2 out of five, but its battery-powered options seem to be as well-liked as Husqvarna's.
While Stihl didn't appear on Popular Mechanics' list of best Weed Eaters, the brand can brag that it has two different models in Pro Tool Reviews' list of top-rated string trimmers, with its FSA 135 R String Trimmer listed as the publication's best battery-powered option. The publication praises the tool's low noise and low maintenance, as well as its "pro-grade build quality" and "excellent all-around trimming performance." Another Stihl battery trimmer that's received great feedback, including a strong review (9.1 out of 10) from Bob Vila, is the Stihl FSA 60 R. After thoroughly testing the product, Bob Vila highlighted the tool's "well-balanced design." The review also called the tool powerful, despite being lightweight, though found the charging speeds and cutting swaths could be improved.
Based on professional and customer reviews, both Stihl and Husqvarna are solid brands that you can likely count on when shopping for a Weed Eater. If you're spending more money on premium models, Stihl may have a slight edge when it comes to which is the best major string trimmer brand, but you'll want to carefully look at reviews if purchasing gas-powered or corded models.
How these string trimmer brands were evaluated
The reviews used for this comparison of Husqvarna and Stihl string trimmers come from a wide variety of sources so that feedback included the perspectives of many kinds of users, including professional landscapers, homeowners, and expert tool reviewers. Professional reviews were used from some reputable publications with strong reputations for their expert testing and reviews on equipment of this nature. These publications, which also tested the mentioned products as well as various competitors, include Bob Vila, Pro Tool Reviews, and Popular Mechanics, as well as Consumer Reports.
Customer reviews were also sourced from retailers including Amazon and Lowe's, as well as the manufacturers' own websites and product pages. Factors considered when evaluating reviews to determine which is the better Weed Eater brand include build quality, reliability, power, battery life, charging time, weight and ease of use, extra features (such as variable speed settings), and overall noise and vibration levels. Both user ratings and more detailed written customer reviews were considered for each brand.