Husqvarna Vs Stihl Weed Eater: Which Brand Is Better? (According To Reviews)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Weed Eaters, weed whackers, string trimmers — this invaluable landscaping tool has many names, but no matter what you call it, you'll want to make sure you have one in your tool shed. Even if you're using a state-of-the-art machine from one of the best lawn mower brands on the market, you'll still want a string trimmer to handle edges, steep inclines, and nooks and crannies your mower can't reach. Two popular names when it comes to string trimmers are Stihl and Husqvarna.

Advertisement

While Husqvarna might be better known for its motorcycles than its yard equipment, it's near the top of the list when it comes to the best chainsaw brands, only surpassed by Stihl (which, to be fair, Stihl pioneered the first handheld chainsaw). Both tool manufacturers know how to make other solid landscaping gear, as well. So, when it comes to string trimmers, which is better? Both brands make multiple string trimmer models with different power sources to better suit your needs. However, Stihl has the edge when it comes to versatility, as it offers corded, battery-powered, and gas options, while Husqvarna just offers battery-powered and gas models.

Unless you're willing to buy trimmers from both brands and test them out yourself, the best way to know which company generally makes the better Weed Eater is to check the reviews of professionals and customers who've used their products. Here's a closer look at some of these reviews to get a stronger sense of which brand is better when it comes to Husqvarna versus Stihl string trimmers. More information on how these tools were evaluated can be found at the end of this comparison.

Advertisement