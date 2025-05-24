How Does Horsepower Affect Your Car's Acceleration?

When it comes to a vehicle's horsepower, you're not going to be looking for the highest in every situation. The important thing isn't to get carried away by how high the numbers go on a specs sheet or speedometer, but to understand what they'll mean for you and the vehicle you're driving. Horsepower has a considerable effect on many aspects of a vehicle, including acceleration. One important thing to note is that in terms of acceleration, a lower number is often actually preferred: The more that can be shaved off that 0-60 (one of the most bandied-about yardsticks of a given car's acceleration), after all, the better. What isn't always clear, though, is the specific relationship between this value and horsepower.

Advertisement

Horsepower is calculated in such a way as to express how formidable an engine is, in terms of the amount of work it can perform in a specific amount of time. Naturally, the ability to work faster is an enormous boon, because if everything else is — strictly hypothetically — equal, you'd expect the vehicle to be gathering speed faster and, hopefully, more efficiently. Higher horsepower for a vehicle, then, can certainly help it to accelerate more quickly. There's a big difference, though, between horsepower and torque. As Kelley Blue Book's Jason Fogelson puts it, "Torque is more important than horsepower when you first accelerate. Horsepower is more important than torque when you want to maintain peak performance." Torque translates to the amount of force generated by the hard-working pistons down there in the engine, and is one of the primary factors in, in particular, getting a car started from park.

Advertisement