Why Do Some Tires Have White Letters?
Something that you may have never taken notice of regarding your car tires is how the logo is presented. In many instances, the brand logo is simply etched into the tire, only being noticed as you get closer. But other tires sport tires with far more presence thanks to their bold white lettering. While a somewhat subtle feature, white-lettered tires possess a surprising amount of historical significance that have added to their value over the years.
Early on, tire sidewalls were coated with zinc oxide while the tread utilized carbon to maximize traction. These compounds gave tires a distinct look, with white walls and black rubber. While this would gradually be phased out for fully black tires over time, white walls and lettering remained a popular aesthetic choice for many drivers. The look was especially prevalent across the mid-20th century, becoming standard on muscle cars.
Today you'll still often find white-lettered tires — whether fully filled in or simply outlined — on sport vehicles and trucks, as well as a number of commercial vehicles. Along with getting more eyes on the tire brand itself, white letters give the vehicle itself a more pronounced personality thanks to its rich contrast. White-lettered tires even sport some level of functionality, enhancing the car's visibility to other drivers on low lit roads while also making problems with the tires themselves easier to spot.
Do white-lettered tires require any special maintenance?
Even the most plain tires require a good amount of maintenance and upkeep to ensure a long and healthy life. If your car sports more stylish tires, however, extra care must also go into maintaining the specific appearance and aesthetic you're going for. White-lettered tires are no exception to this rule.
Your tire is exposed to harsh terrain, extreme weather, and all sorts of unexpected elements throughout the day that will take its toll on both the tire and any decorative elements that appear on it. White letters on a tire are prone to being scraped, fading, and even yellowing as its exposure to the elements increases over time. The way you treat your tires on the road plays a significant role in the lifespan of their letters. When driving, do your best to avoid extremely rough roads whenever possible as this will scratch off the lettering. Similarly, make sure you neither drive nor park against surfaces such as curbs. You should also keep your tires' exposure to UV rays to a minimum by parking in shady areas when such spots are available.
Caution should also be exercised when cleaning and maintaining your tire. Make sure you're only using tire-safe products when going about a deep clean, steering clear of anything containing harsh chemicals or rough brushes. Adding a quality tire shine at the end of a cleanse not only gives the letters an extra sheen but can even potentially protect them from dirt and debris commonly found on the road.