5 Of The Highest Rated Tire Shines, Ranked

Not everyone can afford a new car, but there are some relatively inexpensive and easy ways you can upgrade an old car to make it look like you just drove it off the lot. One such way is to grab a bottle or can of tire shine and apply some of the product to your wheels. Tire shine does exactly what its name implies, adding a layer of polish to the black rubber of your tires, making them look glossy and new. Just as you would wax the body of your car, tire shine allows you to give a similar treatment to your tires.

Many tire shines will also include polymers and other ingredients that make your tires look darker and glossier and add a layer of protection against the elements, like water and ultraviolet solar rays. Even if you're driving around on the best all-season tires, a quick application of tire shine can give them an added boost of protection. Like with any auto products or accessories, you'll want to make sure you're selecting a trustworthy brand that is right for your car and won't do more harm than good. If you're unsure which tire shine product is right for you, we've compiled a list of some of the highest-rated options you can find on Amazon — you can read more about how we chose these products at the end of the article. Here are five high-rated tire shine brands, ranked from highest to lowest.