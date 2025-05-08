Why Did Some WW2 Bombs Have Propellers? Here's What They Were For

The propellers on some World War II-era bombs were meant to delay the bombs' detonation without requiring direct remote activation. World War II was a showcase of major new scientific developments like the bunker buster bomb, but remote activation wasn't quite ready yet.

The propellers were attached directly to a bomb's internal fuze, the mechanism by which the bomb is detonated. (If you're thrown by that spelling, "fuze" is the military's spelling for a mechanical or electric detonator, as opposed to a pyrotechnic "fuse.") While loaded on a bomber plane like the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress that helped win World War II, the propeller would be held in place by a safety pin. When the bomb was dropped, the safety pin was naturally pulled out, letting the propeller spin freely.

As the bomb fell, the air pressure caused the propeller to spin at a precisely calculated interval. That pushed a small screw deeper inside the bomb, carrying either a detonation spike or electrical charge. When the screw reached the end of its line, the detonator was activated, and the bomb was ready to explode on impact. By timing the detonation's delay to the propeller's rotation, the bomb had time to fall clear of the plane, as well as reach its intended target, like an enemy runway or hangar.

Of course, situations can change on a bombing run, which is why some bombs were equipped with propellers on both front and back; two propellers means two fuzes for two possible detonations. If the pilot wanted the bomb to detonate a few moments after initial impact, such as after piercing through a hangar, the rear propeller could have its pin pulled so it wouldn't detonate on the roof.