5 Of The Best Transmission Additives To Improve Performance (According To Drivers)

Whether it's an automatic or manual, the transmission in your car is one of its most vital and complex elements. It should go without saying that taking good care of it is extremely important, as it's what determines how cleanly you can shift and stay in gears. There's absolutely no substitute for regular upkeep and maintenance visits on your transmission, but there is a little something you can do to bolster its health and effectiveness in small ways: transmission additives, a little something you can add in addition to your regular transmission fluid.

The automotive industry is home to a myriad of different additives and substances you can pour into your transmission to improve its overall functionality. These additives can help to preserve your transmission's general health, lessen dangerous symptoms like gear slipping, and fix annoying problems like loud shuddering. Again, these should not be used in lieu of proper maintenance visits, and you should consult both your owner's manual and a trusted mechanic before using any of them. If you're still pretty sure you want to use an additive, here are a few popular choices available on Amazon with significant backing from user reviews.

