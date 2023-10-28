Do Automatic Transmission Additives Work? And Are They Worth It?

Every automatic car transmission needs a regular resupply of transmission fluid. This oily fluid is vital for your car's safe and consistent operation, as it lubricates and pressurizes the various moving parts in the gearbox. This, in turn, allows the parts to spin, crank, pump, and so on without grinding against one another and wearing themselves down. You should always have your transmission fluid levels checked when you bring your car in for maintenance, as keeping them topped up is the first and foremost step in preventing your transmission from dying on you.

However, as with pretty much anything that requires a consistent commitment, some products on the market claim they can lessen that burden on you. In addition to regular automatic transmission fluid, various transmission additives are available that, at least allegedly, provide additional benefits and longevity to your car when added alongside the fluid. Do these additives do anything? Should you even bother with them?