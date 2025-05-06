Why Do People Kick Their Vehicle's Tires?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Drivers tend to pick up odd habits over time. For instance, you may have noticed someone stepping out of their car on the side of the road to kick their tires. Is there more to it than just being an emotion-driven gesture? Yes, there is, since kicking tires — in the most straightforward and obvious sense — is the fastest way to check your car's tire pressure (though you really should use a gauge).

There's no concrete evidence of how this practice started, but it has seemingly been passed on to generations of drivers. There's even a debate over whether it can help diagnose tire issues, with some drivers claiming it can help check maintenance and wear and tear when buying used cars, while others insist it's pointless, since modern tires' sidewalls tend to be very thick. However, despite not being a scientifically reliable diagnostic tool, it can get the job done when checking tire pressure, since an underinflated tire would feel softer when kicked.

Driving with underinflated tires can lead to blowouts, loss of control, and accidents. Apart from safety concerns, they can also affect a car's fuel economy and cost drivers money in the long run. Proper inflation not only makes tires firm and resistant to natural damage but extends the life of a tire set by around 4,700 miles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

