Why Do People Kick Their Vehicle's Tires?
Drivers tend to pick up odd habits over time. For instance, you may have noticed someone stepping out of their car on the side of the road to kick their tires. Is there more to it than just being an emotion-driven gesture? Yes, there is, since kicking tires — in the most straightforward and obvious sense — is the fastest way to check your car's tire pressure (though you really should use a gauge).
There's no concrete evidence of how this practice started, but it has seemingly been passed on to generations of drivers. There's even a debate over whether it can help diagnose tire issues, with some drivers claiming it can help check maintenance and wear and tear when buying used cars, while others insist it's pointless, since modern tires' sidewalls tend to be very thick. However, despite not being a scientifically reliable diagnostic tool, it can get the job done when checking tire pressure, since an underinflated tire would feel softer when kicked.
Driving with underinflated tires can lead to blowouts, loss of control, and accidents. Apart from safety concerns, they can also affect a car's fuel economy and cost drivers money in the long run. Proper inflation not only makes tires firm and resistant to natural damage but extends the life of a tire set by around 4,700 miles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The best way to check tire pressure
Not checking tire pressure is one of the terrible habits that can slash the life of your tires fast. While kicking them may seem like the easiest way to check for insufficient air, the best way to do it is using a good-quality tire pressure gauge. However, cars generally don't come equipped with this tool. Car owners would have to buy one separately if they want to check their tires' pressure, using a gauge like AstroAI's Digital Tire Pressure Gauge With Backlight LCD and Presta Valve Adapter. With its easy-grip scanner-like design, small form, and intuitive controls, this $12.99 tool has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 from over 68,000 reviews on Amazon.
Another noteworthy product is AstroAI's Digital Tire Pressure Gauge With Inflator & Compressor, which has a more traditional gauge and nozzle design, along with an inflator and bleed valve to get you to the right pressure once you've figured out where you stand. It has a 4.6 rating from over 32,000 Amazon users and is available for $28.79.
Having a tire pressure gauge on hand makes it easier for car owners to monitor their tires. It's recommended to check tire pressure manually at least once a month, even when there's no noticeable change to the plumpness of the tires. Owners of modern cars with automated Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems are advised to do the same after a study found it's still better to check tire pressure manually.
What is a tire kicker?
Apart from the literal meaning of tire kicking, there is also the term "tire kicker." It's commonly used at car dealerships, as it refers to people who spend time checking out products and ask a lot of questions about them, despite not intending to buy anything. Salespeople consider them a waste of time, since the period allotted to cater to their inquiries and demands could have gone to other individuals with better sales potential.
Salespeople may have a hard time determining if a customer is a tire kicker, however, because they usually say they're highly interested. In the automotive industry, tire kickers tend to gravitate to the cheapest new cars you can buy, claiming budget constraints are the only things hindering them from making a purchase. Typical tire kickers may also display a lack of knowledge about the product they claim to be interested in, and lack any sense of urgency.