How Many Gallons Of Water Does A Firefighting Plane Hold?

Wildfires can start anywhere, anytime, but usually happen during the hotter, drier months. What makes them dangerous is how fast flames travel — up to 14 miles an hour. That's why wildfires can cover large areas, sometimes burning thousands of acres. For example, the 2025 Palisades Fire consumed over 23,000 acres, while the nearby Eaton Fire enveloped 14,000 acres.

So firefighters had to use a lot of water to help stop the flames from spreading. Most pumper fire trucks only carry 500 to 1,000 gallons, so they must connect to a fire hydrant for a continuous supply. On the other hand, tanker trucks, built for carrying water or other fire retardants, usually have 3,000 gallons or more. While this might look like a lot, one or even 10 fire trucks are not enough to control a wildfire.

This is where firefighting planes and helicopters come in. These specially designed aircraft are built to control a fire's spread or help steer it away from populated places. Furthermore, they let firefighters reach in remote areas, especially places without easy road access. Rather than water, most carry fire retardant, which crews load onto the plane at air bases. So after an aircraft drops its retardant load, it must land back at an airport to refill its tank. On the other hand, some firefighting planes and choppers get water from lakes and other nearby sources. This makes them easier to reload and lets them dump more water on a fire much more quickly.

