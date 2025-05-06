What's The GM Equivalent Of The Honda Prologue & How Do Their Prices Compare?

Somewhat surprisingly, the Honda Prologue electric SUV is built on the General Motors-designed Ultium platform. That architecture underpins several electric GM vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox and the luxurious and feature-rich 2025 Cadillac Lyriq EV. As mentioned, Honda uses the platform to make their Prologue EV, but it's also used as the base for Honda's upscale version — the Acura ZDX. So which GM vehicle is most closely related to the Prologue? It's the Chevrolet Blazer EV. They each have a 121.8-inch wheelbase, use an 85 kWh battery, and provide spacious two-row interiors. Even though they're built on the same platform, these two SUVs are by no means identical. We'll start with the differences in price.

There are three different trim levels of the Honda Prologue: EX, Touring, and Elite. EX and Touring trim Prologues are available in single-motor front-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel-drive configurations, while the Touring trim is exclusively equipped with dual motors and all-wheel drive. The base two-wheel drive EX trim has an MSRP of $47,400 (to which you'll have to add a $1,450 destination fee), and all-wheel drive is a $3,000 upgrade. The mid-level Touring trim starts at $53,150 for two-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive costs the same $3,000 extra. The top trim Elite is $10,500 more expensive than the base model with an MSRP of $57,950. The Blazer EV, however, is a bit less pricey; depending on which Blazer EV trim level you go with, you could save a bit of cash up front.

