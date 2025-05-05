Why You'll Never See A Jet Engine On A Ship

Jet engines work perfectly on airplanes, as they can provide large amounts of thrust over an extended period of time. To maximize the efficiency of the engines and minimize fuel consumption, airplanes fly thousands of feet above the ground where the air is thinner and produces less resistance, or drag.

Water is around 700 times denser and 55 times more viscous than air. Because of this, the drag experienced by ships in water is much greater than what airplanes experience in air. A jet engine wouldn't be able to propel a large ship at airplane-like speeds due to the enormous forces slowing it down, and would end up consuming excessive amounts of fuel.

Marine propulsion systems are designed to move extremely heavy ships at slower speeds using a reasonable amount of fuel. That said, some ships use gas turbine systems to drive the propellers and move the ship forward. A gas turbine engine heats compressed air by combusting fuel and uses this hot gas to spin the turbines. Whereas steam was once the standard for marine turbine engines, gas turbine engines are now the norm, especially for naval vessels. Although some shallow-water boats and personal watercraft are powered exclusively by jet engines, fuel consumption and power production differences generally force larger ships to use gas turbines in combination with diesel engines. Using jet engines on a large passenger ship would also produce a tremendous amount of noise, making the journey uncomfortable for the people on board.

