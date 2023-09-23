How This Monstrous Russian Craft Wound Up Stranded On A Beach

The Cold War spurred the creation of never-before-seen, uber-destructive technology that could do everything from wreaking havoc to outright ending the world as we know it. Some of the inventions were odd and ultimately became defunct, while others proved useful for generations. Then there are those that have found graveyards in the strangest of places. One of those is a vehicle known as an ekranoplan.

It was a type of craft designed by the Soviet Union to take advantage of a wing-in-ground effect — a phenomenon explained by the International Maritime Organization as one where a plane "flies by using ground effect above the water or some other surface, without constant contact with such a surface and supported in the air, mainly, by an aerodynamic lift generated on a wing (wings), hull, or their parts, which are intended to utilize the ground effect action."

Ultimately, the program was scrapped in the 1990s, and one "Lun" ekranoplan, the only one ever finished, was beached along the Caspian Sea. Now, it is known as the "Caspian Sea Monster."