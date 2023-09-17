Nukes Riding The Rails: The Story Behind The Peacekeeper Rail Garrison

You've likely heard the idiom that what's good for the goose is good for the gander. In this case, what was good for the Soviets was good for the United States, a tit-for-tat stratagem used during the Cold War by both sides. While the only Peacekeeper to come to mind today might be the fictional DC Comics anti-hero played by WWE superstar John Cena, the Peacekeeper Rail Garrison from the 1980s is something else entirely.

English author George Orwell was uncannily prescient about the Cold War when he wrote in 1945, "two or three monstrous super-states, each possessed of a weapon by which millions of people can be wiped out in a few seconds."

The Cold War is generally accepted to have lasted between 1947 and 1991. It wasn't a ground combat war. Instead, the U.S. and its allies waged a different kind of battle using political bullying, economic sanctions, and propaganda against the Soviets, who were hellbent on retaining the Eastern European countries it occupied during WWII under its control while spreading communism far and wide.

In 1948, the Soviets tried to cut off access to certain areas of West Berlin held by the Allies, and things escalated. It was resolved when the West placed an embargo on exports from the Soviet Eastern bloc. Tensions eased slightly in 1953 when Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin died. And while the Cuban Missile Crisis of '62 almost ended in a nuclear confrontation, it proved both sides were unwilling to pull the trigger, and both signed the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty the following year.