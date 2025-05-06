What Kind Of Semi-Truck Did Snowman Drive In Smokey And The Bandit?

The 1977 movie "Smokey and the Bandit" is largely famous for two reasons: the Pontiac Trans Am driven by the titular Bandit, and the performances of the late Jerry Reed and Burt Reynolds as Cledus "Snowman" Snow and Bo "Bandit" Darville, respectively. It's a movie filled with iconic roles and outstanding performances, with even Alfred Hitchcock calling it his favorite film. But if there's one thing that stands out about "Smokey" to automotive enthusiasts, it's the vehicles.

Advertisement

From the pristine Trans Am and other muscle cars to street rods to classic and modern (for the 1970s) big-rigs and everything in between, this movie revels in automotive culture. There's no questioning the level of impact that the 1977 Pontiac Trans Am left in its wake, but what about another more unsung hero? Namely, the entire reason for the movie's premise in the first place: Snowman and Bandit's truck.

This truck was a 1974 Kenworth W900A belonging to the Bandit and driven by Snowman, around which the plot of the movie hinged. As a quick refresher, Bandit was given a task to transport 200 cases of Coors from Texas to Georgia in 28 hours. Since it was considered illegal at the time to sell Coors east of the Mississippi, Bandit requests a "blocker" car – something to distract the police and keep them off the scent of the Kenworth: namely, the Trans Am. This makes the entire back-half of the movie largely just one long police chase, cementing the Trans Am in automotive history – but let's not forget the true understated hero of the film.

Advertisement