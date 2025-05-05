The Mazda RX-7 Is Banned In The USA, But Only Some Model Years

The Mazda RX-7 is one of the most iconic cars in JDM history. While it is not universally banned in the United States, model years after 1995 definitely faced restrictions. This came down to a simple rule change: the U.S. required all new cars starting in 1996 to have OBD2 (On-Board Diagnostics) systems for standardized emissions control and engine monitoring. The RX-7's third-generation FD model was never upgraded from OBD1 to OBD2.

Mazda decided it wasn't worth the cost to adapt the low-volume, high-priced RX-7 to new regulations. Instead of re-engineering the car for America, Mazda pulled it from U.S. dealerships after the 1995 model year. Meanwhile, RX-7 production continued in Japan until 2002. Those Japan-only models, including famous variants like the Spirit R, were never made to U.S. emissions and safety standards. As a result, they're considered non-compliant and impossible to register unless imported under specific exemptions. Technically, the post-1995 RX-7s aren't banned because they're fast, dangerous, or right-hand drive. They simply didn't meet American federal rules at the time, and no one went back to fix that gap.

