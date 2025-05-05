Car Ramps For Oil Changes: How High Do They Need To Be & Are They Safe?

Our cars can do a lot of impressive stuff, including telling us when it's time to perform key maintenance tasks. However, they aren't capable of performing maintenance or repairs on their own. That means that if you want to keep your car in solid shape, you'll have to do these jobs yourself or pay a professional mechanic to tackle them for you. Fortunately, there are a lot of DIY auto jobs that even beginners can handle, including replacing the oil.

Changing your oil at home is a great way to save a bit of cash, but it's also an easy way to develop your auto maintenance skills, as well as one of the most affordable and effective forms of care you can perform for your vehicle. The process is relatively simple, even for automotive novices, and it only requires access to basic tools and supplies. However, you'll probably need to raise your car off the ground slightly to access the oil drain plug and oil filter. You can use a few different devices for this step, but car ramps are a popular choice, due to the convenience they offer.

Car ramps for oil changes don't need to be exceptionally tall. Most vehicle ramps provide between 6 and 10 inches of lift, although you can find options both shorter and taller. The important thing to consider is whether they provide enough space for you to slide under the car. If your vehicle sits extremely low to the ground, you may need a taller set of ramps. However, if you drive a large vehicle, you may not need ramps at all. If you're curious about whether ramps are safe or not, as well as some other options for lifting your car, stick around.

