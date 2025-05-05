What Happened To Clean Cube On Shark Tank Season 7?

"Shark Tank" Season 7 saw more than its fair share of tech pitches take the stage, ranging from hit fitness apps to clothing customization programs to specialized camera equipment providers. One that certainly seemed to stand out from the crowd was Clean Cube, an automated residential locker service created by entrepreneurs Arthur Shmulevsky and Ryan Agran.

The idea is simple. The machine can be accessed any time of the day, with a variety of services offered including dry cleaning, package delivery, clothing donations, and mini storage. Users create a specialized code to access their locker, and Clean Cube's drivers are notified when something is ready for a pickup. The company charges $5 per bag per month for mini storage, $3 a package for delivery, and free clothing drops. The technology is easy to use for apartment dwellers while adding to the value and appeal of any given property. Finding it difficult to make time to drop off or pick up laundry from the dry cleaners during his hectic work schedule, co-founder Shmulevsky, came up with the Clean Cube as a more efficient alternative to similar app-based services, envisioning the tech as the way of the future.

Clean Cube's "Shark Tank" appearance started off with some promise, as the team successfully demonstrated how easy the technology was to use, along with its potential applications. However, the Sharks didn't see much of a future for the company, resulting in the Clean Cube team leaving empty-handed.