What Happened To MTailor From Shark Tank Season 7?

The concept for MTailor is simple: It's a technological solution to a practical problem with clothes shopping. Aimed specifically at the men's formalwear demographic, MTailor uses a device's camera to measure seventeen points across the body. That allegedly results in a shirt fitted with 20% more accuracy than a legitimate tailor, and in just 30 seconds.

All of that sounds great, and the Sharks didn't disagree. Penn wanted $2.5 million in exchange for 10% equity in the company, which made for a valuation of $25 million. He had a few nibbles after presenting those figures. That's where the agreements stopped, unfortunately. After questioning from two of the sharks, Penn was forced to disclose that a supply chain issue cost them almost half of their projected earnings for the year. This soured Shark Barbara Corcoran on the deal; she said that Penn was too confident for someone so new to the business. Mark Cuban, on the other hand, didn't like how the supply chain issue was being handled with and bowed out.

MTailor might have had a shot with Daymond John, but he wanted to make an offer that included licensing the technology. Penn was not on board with that, nor was he open to Kevin O'Leary's offer of a loan with 7% interest. Penn walked away with his strategic business plan and at least a couple of shreds of his dignity intact, but no investment money in his pocket.