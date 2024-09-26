What Happened To PolarPro From Shark Tank Season 7?

Photographers, filmmakers, and content creators are always on the hunt for fresh new ways to challenge their skill sets and improve the quality of their work. Upgrading your camera equipment is a key way to do so, giving your projects a fresh look while making room for new ideas. This desire is apparently abundant in the camera accessory company PolarPro, which is part of what helped the brand and its founder land on Season 7 of the hit ABC reality series "Shark Tank."

PolarPro's specialty is developing camera equipment and technology for people on the go. Its extensive lineup contains products made to work with GoPros, smartphones, drones, and more, ensuring that quality and convenience are of top priority for customers. Among its most popular items include a built-in battery selfie stick, a specialized camera case with an integrated battery dock, and a set of heavy-duty cinematic-quality drone filters.

Founder Jeff Overall started PolarPro in 2011. While attending the University of California Santa Barbara, Overall joined the school's ski club. He tried filming his skiing exploits but became disappointed by the low video quality. Overall soon discovered how much his footage improved when attaching a DSLR polarized filter to his GoPro, which helped protect it from harsh UV rays. This drew him to create his own line of polarized filters and other equipment for traveling outdoor content creators, using $2,000 of his student loans to start the company.

