Emergency Gas Waiver: How The EPA's Move Will Cut Your Driving Costs This Summer

To get a better understanding of what this latest action from the EPA means, you'll first need to know exactly what E15 gasoline is. The U.S. Department of Energy describes it as "gasoline blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol." Ethanol is a clear and colorless form of alcohol. It's an organic chemical compound produced by fermenting agricultural products, such as the starch in corn grain or sugar stalks, and is not a petroleum derivative like pure gasoline. As such, it is cheaper to produce and therefore lowers the cost of the fuel mixture depending on the ratio. 98% of the gas you find at stations already contains ethanol, though this is usually restricted to 10% of the overall formula.

Advertisement

This limited amount of Ethanol can actually be useful in gas that is used for certain engine types. It has a higher octane level than ethanol-free gas, which leads to steadier combustion, and it helps to oxygenate the fuel, which can actually reduce air pollution. Some cars, known as Flexible Fuel Vehicles, can even run on a fuel called E85, which is different from regular gas in that it's as much as 83% ethanol.

High-ethanol gas isn't ideal for all vehicles, however. Aside from Flexible Fuel Vehicles, only conventional cars, trucks, and SUVs that are models 2001 or newer are approved to run E15 gas. Older vehicles, motorcycles, heavy-duty engine vehicles (school buses, delivery trucks, etc.), off-road vehicles, and the small gas engines found in products like chainsaws, string trimmers, and lawn mowers should not be run on blends that contain more than 10% ethanol. This is partly because gas containing high amounts of ethanol can cause corrosion on metal parts, which leads to smaller engines failing, but it also has to do with the reason that the higher-concentration blends were regulated in the first place: evaporative emissions.

Advertisement