What Is E85 Gas And How Is It Different From Regular Gas?

Fueling your vehicle is something drivers likely do at least once a week, and you're used to seeing regular, midgrade, and premium options. Although, there is a big myth about gasoline you need to stop believing, and it could save you money. According to the National Association of Convenience Stores, around 86% of drivers choose the 87-octane regular fuel, while only 13% opt for the more costly premium option.

Advertisement

Have you ever noticed a pump labeled "Biofuels," or E85? According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are over 4,000 stations spread across 44 states that offer E85 gasoline. Be aware that this special blend of fuel is only compatible with certain vehicles, which might cause you to wonder if ethanol is really bad for your car's engine.

In some cases, you might find ethanol-free gas, but most commonly you'll see regular gasoline — which only contains about 10% ethanol in its composition and is symbolized as E10. E85 (also referred to as flex-fuel) includes much greater amounts of ethanol, between 51% and 83%. Ethanol is made from plants such as corn, barley, and sugar cane, among others. This collection of material is called "biomass," and it undergoes a process of sugar and starch fermentation before it's added to gasoline. The purpose of incorporating ethanol is that it adds oxygen to fuel and reduces the smog produced by tailpipe emissions.

Advertisement