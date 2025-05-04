Why Did Toyota Discontinue The Cressida?

Back in the '80s, if you wanted something that had the refinement of a European automobile but the reliability of a Japanese car, the Cressida was your answer. Launched in 1977 as a rebadged Mark II, it stood out from the company's other offerings like the Corolla and the Celica with its more luxurious overall package.

The car included features like air conditioning, reclining seats, and cassette stereos that weren't very common globally at the time. It was fun to drive for the size, too, at least for a mid-size luxury shell, thanks to the straight-six engine and rear-wheel-drive layout under the hood — stuff borrowed straight from the Supra.

Moreover, with each generation (Toyota updated it like clockwork every four years), the Cressida grew more upscale –- adding everything from leather seats and sunroofs to automatic climate control and cruise control. It was the perfect premium car for most, that is until Toyota decided to pull the plug in 1992.